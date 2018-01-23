Halifax school board defends not delaying school opening

The Halifax school board is defending its decision to open schools at the regular hour Tuesday, despite slippery road conditions that delayed many students getting to class on time.

The snow and freezing rain combination that led to traffic chaos delayed school buses by up to an hour in some cases, and many parents took to social media to complain about having to drive their kids in for the regular start time around 9 a.m. through what they considered terrible conditions.

The Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) superintendent makes the call to close schools or delaying opening by two hours.

In an email, HRSB spokesman Doug Hadley said the delay option is only considered if the move would have “allowed for a significant improvement to local conditions.”

Hadley said in reviewing the forecast early Tuesday morning (which called for flurries changing to showers, with possible brief wintry mix during the changeover) it was felt conditions in mid-morning would not be improved -- and “in fact could be worse, as it was around the time when the freezing rain and ice pellets was expected.”

Significantly warmer temperatures were expected by the end of the school day, Hadley added, and the only weather statement as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday was a rainfall warning.