More than 20 collisions reported in Halifax during 'brutal' commute

Police say Tuesday morning’s commuter nightmare caused by slippery, snow-covered roads is going to get worse before it gets better.

Some Halifax Transit routes were operating on snow plans, running up to 45 minutes late. School buses were also running late, and traffic mid-morning was still crawling on some HRM roadways, with some drivers reporting two-hour commutes.

“It’s brutal out there isn’t it? The roads are going to deteriorate as this continues and there’s already some freezing drizzle,” said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchison.

“You’ll get where you need to go eventually but just take your time.”

Hutchison said in areas of HRM patrolled by RCMP, four collisions had been reported as of 10:25 a.m., most on the 102 highway inbound. There were no injuries to report.

In parts of HRM under Halifax Regional Police jurisdiction, there were 19 collisions on the board.

“It has turned to freezing rain so it’s going to be even more treacherous and even when it’s raining, people have to be aware that because the ground is frozen and there is ice, the water has nowhere to go so there’s fear of hydroplaning,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. Carol McIsaac.