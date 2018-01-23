Nova Scotia man charged after police seize loaded handgun, crossbow

Police in Nova Scotia say a man is facing firearm and drug charges after they seized a loaded handgun and a crossbow from a home in Torbrook in the Annapolis Valley.

In a news release from Nova Scotia RCMP, they said officers searched a home on Torbrook Road on Saturday, and seized a loaded .22 calibre handgun, ammunition, a cross bow, and “a substance believed to be cocaine.”

They arrested a 33-year-old man, who was held for a court date on Monday.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the man is facing a number of firearms charges, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.