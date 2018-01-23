Nova Scotia pedestrian in his 90s hit by van driver, left with serious injuries

A Nova Scotia man in his 90s is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a driver while crossing a road.

The RCMP say around 1:30 p.m. Monday, the 91-year-old was crossing on Highway 340 in the community of Corberrie, Digby Co. when he was hit by a van.

“He sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS,” said a news release.

The driver and passnger in the van weren’t injured.