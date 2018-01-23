Report recommends scrapping most N.S. school boards, says system isn't working

HALIFAX — A new report recommends the scrapping of seven of Nova Scotia's eight school boards in favour of a single "aligned model."

Education consultant Avis Glaze says the province's school system is not working the way it should because of a "lack of clarity and coherence."

Glaze -- whose report was ordered by the provincial government -- says the administrative system should be realigned to reflect a unified and province-wide focus on students, with any savings directed back to classrooms.

"Nova Scotians are doing innovative work in schools, but the conflicts, burdens, inefficiencies in the system itself are getting in the way of teachers, principals, and students," said Glaze.

She says Nova Scotia students are in many cases performing below average compared to the rest of the country.

Under her recommendation, the seven regional school boards would retain their boundaries and names but would operate as regional education offices.

The province's Acadian school board would retain its current structure under the change while following provincial curriculum guidelines.

Glaze says local voices would be maintained through the creation of school advisory councils with input from parents, students, principals and community members.

Glaze, who formerly served as Ontario's education commissioner and as advisor to that province's education minister, was hired last October to look at all areas of administration and operations.

Her report makes 22 recommendations in all.

It also recommends moving teaching support specialists such as literacy and math mentors from board offices into classrooms four days a week, with the fifth day dedicated to assessing student progress.

Glaze says assessment responsibility should be taken away from the Education Department and given to a new independent student assessment office.

Glaze also recommends the establishment of an education ombudsperson to investigate and resolve concerns or complaints in the education system.

She says a provincial college of educators should also be created to license, govern, discipline and regulate the teaching profession.