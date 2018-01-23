'Shocked:' Halifax chair defends school boards after report suggests consolidation

The chair of the Halifax Regional School Board says he’s “shocked” by the suggestion to scrap seven elected boards in favour of a consolidated model.

Gin Yee, Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) chair, attended Tuesday’s press conference where education consultant Avis Glaze released her report on Nova Scotia’s school system.

Yee said he “respectfully disagreed” with Glaze’s comments that the department and eight boards often seem disconnected with “conflicting priorities,” and board elections often have too many acclamations while voters know little about the candidates or what they do.

“If the people feel that an elected trustee ... is not doing his or her job, then that person gets unelected and there’s a democratic process every four years to elect a school board and that’s our balance and check,” Yee said in an interview.

Glaze’s report also said across the province she had heard about the “dismissals of elected boards several times over the past decade” and a “wide variety of performances” from board to board.

Yee said the HRSB makes sure to listen to all public feedback, such as having “robust” public consultations on school reviews or other changes, before the 10 members with their own viewpoints gather to make decisions.

“We can’t please everybody,” Yee said. “We make a decision based on all the feedback we receive. But, the assumption that we’re not listening because we didn’t follow a certain direction or decision - it’s a misnomer.”

Yee said the suggestion to have one consolidated English board doesn’t account for the level of diversity between different areas of the province, where a regional knowledge is vital since Halifax issues are very different from those in Yarmouth or Cape Breton.

“We’d certainly lose the voice of the community, lose the advocacy piece,” Yee said. “That’s democracy at work.”