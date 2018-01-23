Woman in 60s identified as latest Halifax homicide victim

Police are urging the public to come forward after two homicides in Dartmouth over the weekend.

After an autopsy on Monday, police confirmed on Tuesday that the Medical Examiner’s Office had ruled Sunday’s suspicious death a homicide.

They identified the victim as 63-year-old Deborah Irene Yorke.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and officers are still on the scene at 3 Farthington Place, where Yorke was found dead at 4:08 a.m. on Sunday.

Yorke lived in the apartment building there, police spokesperson Const. Carole McIsaac said in an interview, but she didn’t know whether she lived alone.

McIsaac said there was no information to suggest Yorke had been the victim of a robbery, but urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police are not releasing the cause of Yorke’s death or whether there was a weapon involved.

Yorke’s killing is the second homicide reported by police in 2018. The first happened less than a kilometre away on Pinecrest Drive on Friday afternoon, when 42-year-old Derek Miles was found in medical distress and died at the scene. McIsaac said police have no updates on that investigation.

There’s no evidence to suggest the two homicides are linked, but McIsaac said police still haven’t ruled that out.

Officers executed a search warrant at a nearby home on Jackson Drive and have cleared that scene, but McIsaac wouldn’t say what if any evidence was found there.

Asked what police would say to people living in the Dartmouth neighbourhood, McIsaac said police are patrolling the area, and asked residents to be vigilant.