'Dismissed:' Halifax craft brewery loses court fight with NSLC

A Halifax craft brewery has lost its fight with the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation to have a controversial fee ruled unconstitutional.

A decision released on Wednesday by Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Glen McDougall dismisses Unfiltered Brewing’s claim that the NSLC’s Retail Sales Mark-up Allocation (RSMA) is unconstitutional.

In his decision, McDougall writes that the RSMA “is in pith and substance a proprietary charge within the authority of NSLC pursuant to its statutory mandate.”

“Accordingly, Unfiltered’s application to rule the remittance invalid is dismissed.”

The RSMA is a charge of five per cent of a brewer’s wholesale price on beer sold, sampled or given away outside of NSLC locations, including at bars and restaurants. When Unfiltered commenced its legal action, the fee was 50 cents per litre, but the provincial government changed it last April. The new fee amounts to about half as much as the old one, and is in line with a similar fee charged to wineries and distilleries.

Unfiltered’s lawyer, Richard Norman argued in court last March that the RSMA is unconstitutional because it’s a tax, and the corporation doesn’t have the legal authority from the province to charge taxes – whether it’s 50 cents per litre or five per cent of wholesale.

Norman argued that because Unfiltered has no choice but to pay the fee, and the revenue from it goes into the provincial treasury, it’s a tax. What makes it unconstitutional, he said, is that the provincial government has never expressly legislated taxation powers for the NSLC.

The NSLC’s lawyers argued Unfiltered applied for and signed permits for manufacturing and selling beer, and agreed to pay the RSMA as one of the conditions of the permits. That agreement, they argued, means the fee is not a tax.