Four men wanted in Cole Harbour home invasion where victims tied up, one assaulted: police

Police are investigating a home invasion where they say four men broke into a Cole Harbour home, tied up the residents and assaulted one man.

Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, Halifax RCMP responded to a 911 call of a home invasion at a residence on Astral Drive in Cole Harbour, according to a release.

Multiple adults were in the home when four men with their faces covered entered, produced firearms and proceeded to rob them. The victims were also tied up.

The victims managed to escape after the four suspects had left the home. One of the victims, a man, suffered minor injuries and was treated at hospital after being assaulted during the incident.

The suspects took cell phones and jewelry from the home.

The RCMP and Halifax Regional Police K-9 unit attended the scene, but were unable to find the suspects. RCMP Forensic Identification Section is assisting with the investigation.