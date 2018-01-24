Inquiry to examine funeral home mishap where family says woman wrongly cremated

HALIFAX — An inquiry will look into a bizarre mix-up at a Nova Scotia funeral home involving the mistaken cremation of a woman.

Adam Tipert of the Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors said today that the agency will convene a hearing Feb. 7 to determine what happened at the Serenity Funeral Home in Berwick on Dec. 27.

Relatives of Sandra Bennett say they arrived at the home for a visitation following her death a week earlier, but found the body of another woman dressed in Bennett's clothing in the casket.

They say they were presented with another body in the casket, but it was not their 65-year-old relative.

Her niece, JoAnne Dominey, said the family was then told Bennett was mistakenly cremated.