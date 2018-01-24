Man wanted for stealing twice in two days from Dartmouth store

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who allegedly stole a tablet and laptop from a Dartmouth drug store.

Halifax Regional Police say the theft happened on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. after a man walked into the Shoppers Drug Mart at 118 Wyse Rd. and asked to see the two items.

A staff member at Shoppers took out both items from behind a glass enclosure, and after putting them on the counter, watched the suspect take off without paying.

Police allege the same man was then back the next day and walked behind the counter and removed packaging containing Beats headphones.

He then left again without paying.

Both thefts were caught on the store’s security cameras, and police are now releasing a photo of the suspect in hopes he can be identified.