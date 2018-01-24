Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative leader steps down for 'personal reasons'

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative leader has stepped down ahead of schedule and resigned his seat in the provincial legislature, citing "personal reasons."

Jamie Baillie said in a tweet today that his priority is his family and asks for his privacy to be respected.

The surprise announcement on Twitter comes nearly three months after he revealed plans to leave the helm of the official Opposition once a new leader was chosen.

Two candidates have announced they will seek the leadership position, but the party has not yet set a date for a leadership convention.

It's unclear who will lead the party in the interim.

Baillie says in his tweet that he has written to the speaker of the legislature and resigned as MLA for Cumberland South effective immediately.