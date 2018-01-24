Support for governing Liberals in Nova Scotia remains strong, premier's leadership score average

New numbers show support for Nova Scotia’s political parties has held mostly steady this quarter, with the undecided vote jumping to come second to the Liberals.

According to MQO Research’s January edition of their quarterly political poll, Atlantic Matters, Liberal support held steady at 47 per cent (up three points from October, 2017), while PC Party support was also mostly unchanged at 30 per cent (down two points from last quarter).

NDP support also remained steady at 17 per cent (down two points from October), while the Green Party sits at 5 per cent (up one percentage point).

However, the undecided/no vote group jumped seven percentage points to 42 per cent this quarter.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil’s leadership ratings “marginally increased” this quarter with a mean score of 5.1 on a 10-point scale (one being very weak, 10 being very strong), up 0.2 points from October.

The economic outlook for the province also held fairly steady in January compared to last quarter, the report said. The majority (57 per cent) of Nova Scotians reported that the economic outlook over the past three months had stayed the same. Twenty-six per cent said the general outlook in N.S. has been getting worse, and 13 per cent felt things were getting better.

On consumer confidence, the percentage of Nova Scotians reporting they feel very secure (rating of eight or higher) in their current job edged up four percentage points to 65 percent.

All other indicators held steady: making major purchases (17 per cent highly likely), cost of living (48 per cent highly concerned) and general stress (26 per cent highly stressed).

The Atlantic Matters poll was conducted by telephone from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2018, and included 600 randomly selected eligible voters from across N.S.