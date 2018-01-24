'We've been used as scapegoats:' Halifax school board member sounds off at province

A Halifax school board member and former chair says he’s left feeling “duped” after the province announced they’re following a report’s suggestion to scrap elected English boards - a report he says has multiple recommendations echoing what the boards have long called for.

Dave Wright, Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) member for Lower/Upper Sackville, said Wednesday he had known removing the boards could happen - but “I didn’t emotionally commit to the fact that it was a real possibility because it seemed so unreasonable.”

Wright said besides the first two recommendations around eliminating English school boards in favour of one appointed provincial advisory council, at least seven of the other Avis Glaze recommendations are the same as Nova Scotia School Boards Association (NSSBA) resolutions dating back decades - like forming a capital committee focused on need, and long-term funding model.

“I feel disrespected. I feel duped … when I look at that report I think ‘Great! A capital committee, that was my pet peeve, that was my baby. If that was number one I would have been cheering before I cried,” Wright said in an interview.

“The stumbling blocks haven’t been school boards … How is it that we asked, they say no, and they say ‘We’re going to make it better by getting rid of those who were asking?”

Wright said removing the boards also removes public transparency into the education system, as it’s unclear how the new advisory committee will gather public concerns and feedback or take issues to the department.

For years, Wright said the HRSB has asked to send prioritized capital lists to the education department based on need, which have always been rejected in favour of alphabetical order to pick what they like - which Wright said is a major issue at a time when some Halifax schools near 100 years, or booming communities deal with overcrowding.

The public and board don’t have “proof” the choices around new schools are made for political reasons, Wright said, but the fact is the government ignores prioritized lists to pick “what is favourable to them.”

Another area of concern Wright has is the move to enhance the role and influence of school advisory councils (SACs), which are not elected. The councils zero in on their area, where the board’s job is to make sure every community and school had their needs met, Wright said.

Although SACs have value and the boards rely on them, Wright said, there are pockets of affluence and of need in HRM, and more privileged areas have people with the time and ability to more loudly advocate for their specific school’s needs - running the risk of further marginalizing the marginalized and low-income communities who don’t.

Wright said it’s unclear where the savings will come from that the Liberals say they will “reinvest” into classrooms, since board members aren’t paid very much (HRSB budgeted $139,800 for board stipends and benefits in 2017-18 for 10 members) and the minister promised no staff layoffs.

When the Glaze report came out, Wright said he was hoping for change (perhaps reducing N.S. boards to three or four) and agrees they can do a better job of connecting with the public - which they were “ironically” in the process of doing.

The NSSBA was weeks away from piloting a new governance and public communications structure, Wright said, which was endorsed by the department and even funded with provincial dollars to address issues raised by the auditor general.

Essentially, Wright said it would have meant moving the work of boards “from the board table back out into the public” - which directly addressed Glaze’s comment that the boards have an issue with “lack of clarity” in their role.

“We’ve been working on fixing that, and now we’ve been used as scapegoats,” Wright said.