'Enough is enough:' Nova Scotia MLA talks 'old boys club' mentality after Baillie scandal

For MLA Lenore Zann the news of three Canadian politicians accused of sexual harassment, one a Province House colleague, is only surprising in that “it has taken this long for people to start coming forward about politicians.”

Zann, NDP representative for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, was first elected to the legislature in 2009 after an entertainment career as an actor and writer in film, TV, radio and theatre.

In an interview Thursday, Zann said she has experienced sexual abuse and harassment as an actress, and is all too familiar with men in positions of power taking advantage of women in the workplace.

“It’s been an old boys club here in Nova Scotia for far too long. It’s like octopi, they’ve all got their tentacles and they’re all wrapped around each other ... they protect each other,” Zann said.

“Women have been second-class citizens.”

Although Zann said she was “shocked” to see Nova Scotia’s PC leader Jamie Baillie specifically be asked to step down Wednesday after reports of inappropriate behavior, she added she’s deeply saddened for both the person who came forward but proud to see the party take action.

Zann said while she hasn’t personally experienced sexual harassment at Province House, misogynistic situations often happen. Sometimes if she meets with a male deputy minister or minister to ask a question, and there happens to be another man there, Zann said they’ll answer the man.

“I’m the person here that’s in charge. I’m the one with the issue, and you’re responding to a random guy that happens to be a friend who drove me here today,” Zann said.

These incidents and the immediate backlash against Baillie, Ontario’s PC leader Patrick Brown, and Liberal cabinet member Kent Hehr over the past two days shows how serious and systemic a problem this is, Zann said.

“Let’s take women seriously. Let’s take them at their word. These women aren’t coming out here because they want to get fame and glory - it’s really difficult to come forward and bare your soul,” Zann said.

Zann said she’s hopeful these conversations and new accountability for men accused of harassment could make an impact on young women looking to get into politics.

“If they see that we are not putting up with it, and that we are dealing with it now and saying ‘Enough is enough, those days are over,’ I think that will provide a sense of security for women to realize that they can come forward and be part of this political scene and it will be a safer environment for them,” Zann said.

Most importantly, Zann said it’s time for every industry and workplace to take a look at how women are treated, and get at the sexism and misogyny that many women deal with every day.

“We need to pluck out the roots of it. It’s not enough to just clean off the branches and cut off the little branches; no, no you’ve got to get to the root of it and pluck them out,” Zann said.

Ousting of Jamie Baillie part of 'sea change:' Halifax prof

A Halifax professor has described the ousting of former Nova Scotia PC leader Jamie Baillie following sexual harassment allegations part of a “sea change” movement.

“I think that because of the #MeToo stuff that is going on, it has enabled more people to come forward. It has always been there, but it has either been minimized, trivialized, or women haven’t thought they’d be believed,” said Meredith Ralston, women’s studies and political science professor at Mount Saint Vincent University.

“It used to be trivialized as ‘Oh that’s just boys being boys.’ Now it’s ‘No. That’s not ok for him to pat me on the ass, or to do whatever is being done.’ That’s unacceptable.”

Ralston believes U.S. president Donald Trump’s election helped spur a “sea change” that started in Hollywood and is now coming to roost in the political realm.

“He (Trump) got away with it, and was still elected president of the United States as a serial groper. I think women have just said enough is enough,” she said.

Nova Scotia NDP MLA Lenore Zann echoed that comment.

"I think this is Pandora's box. I would suggest that Donald Trump...opened the box. That’s what in a sense started it, the total vitriolic misogyny against women -that’s what started the pink hat marches, and women on Washington,” she told Metro.

“That got us moving, that got us speaking, that got us saying ‘You know what, we’re sick of being dumped on,’ and we’re ready to take our power back.’”

Ralston believes with more women speaking out, harassment codes at many institutions -including the Nova Scotia Legislature- are now being more closely examined and put into effect.

“We definitely have to keep the conversation going about what’s acceptable behavior and do education work about that, because I don’t think everything is a fireable offence, obviously,” she said.