From hockey to nature: 5 Things to do in Halifax this weekend
There's also learning to DJ, enjoying some local food and spirits, and getting dressed up for dancing.
Hometown Hockey
See the Halifax Mooseheads in action at Scotiabank Centre this weekend as they face off twice with the Saint John Sea Dogs. Games are 7 p.m. on Saturday and on 3 p.m. Sunday. Seats are still available for both games.
Making Music At Central
Become the DJ of your dreams this weekend at the Central Library. Using iPads and cutting edge music software, you will learn how to create electronic dance music and have a blast doing it. Sign up is required as space is limited.
Everything Is Oak-kay
Join the Young Naturalists Club for a fun adventure to Hobson Lake Lands to learn all about the diverse species of plants and animals. The Young Naturalists Club is a nature club that meets monthly for a field trip. This family fun event takes place on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. with registration. See yncns.ca for registration.
Sip n’ Shuck
Sip n’ Shuck is back for an evening of local seafood and award winning Nova Scotia wine, beer, cider and spirits. The event brings together two of Nova Scotia’s greatest industries. Tickets are available online for $81 at tickethalifax.com and the event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the Delta Halifax Hotel.
Evil For A Night
Why be good when being evil is so much more fun? “Villains” is one part villain-costumed dance party and one part drag performance. Rocadella Deluca and Jennifer Dafuque perform while DJ Queen lays down the tracks to get your body moving. The event takes place this from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. this Friday at Menz & Mollyz bar, with a prize for best costume.