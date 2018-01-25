Look way up: Halifax airport reaches 4 million passenger milestone

Halifax Stanfield International Airport says it surpassed its goal of serving 4 million passengers last year.

In a news release, the airport authority says 4,083,188 passengers passed through its gates in 2017, a 4.5 per cent increase over 3,908,799 passengers in 2016.

A daily average of 175 flights took off or landed at the airport last year, from 18 scheduled or chartered passenger airlines with 45 destinations.

The airport says passenger volume has increased by 13.9 per cent over the past five years, meaning an additional half million passengers.