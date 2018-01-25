Nova Scotia woman charged after police say abduction story was false

A woman who claimed she’d been abducted in New Glasgow last weekend is being charged with public mischief after police found her story to be untrue.

In a media release, New Glasgow Regional Police said they received a report of an abduction that had taken place on Jan. 20 at around 8:45 p.m.

Police were told the incident happened in the Aberdeen Business Centre parking lot near the Giant Tiger store where an unknown male had assaulted the victim and forced her into a Dodge Durango before travelling to Blue Mountain.

New Glasgow Regional Police and Pictou County District RCMP responded and a complete investigation was undertaken.

On Thursday, police said the investigation led them to determine no abduction had taken place. They also wanted to reinforce to the public there’s no need to be fearful of an abductor at large.

The unnamed woman has been charged with public mischief and will appear in court at a later date.