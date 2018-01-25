Police hoping to identify Lower Sackville snow blower thieves

Police are looking for the public’s help identifying two Sackville snow blower thieves.

A news release on Thursday from Nova Scotia RCMP said two men pulled up to a business on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville last Dec. 2 in a Dodge Caravan.

“Two men got out of the van, walked up to a display of snow blowers at the front of the business, pushed one back to the van, loaded in the back and drove off,” the release said.

An hour later, they were back at the business, and police said they stole another snow blower.

Police said the security cables meant to keep this from happening “had been compromised.”

The two Husqvarna snow blowers stolen are valued at $1,600 and $1,400 each.