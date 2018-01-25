News / Halifax

Police looking for missing Dartmouth woman

Halifax Regional Police said 33-year-old Leanne Margaret Hendsbee was last seen at the Tim Horton’s at 577 Main St. in Dartmouth.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman from Dartmouth.

A news release on Thursday from Halifax Regional Police said 33-year-old Leanne Margaret Hendsbee was last seen on Tuesday at the Tim Horton’s at 577 Main St. in Dartmouth.

She’s described as a 5’10” tall white woman with long brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing about 200 lbs.

When she was last seen, Hendsbee was wearing blue tights with flowers and a gray hooded sweatshirt, carrying a black grocery bag.

Hendsbee’s family is concerned for her well-being, police said, but there’s no information to suggest foul play.

Police are asking Hendsbee, or anyone who has seen her to call 902-490-5020.

