Police looking for missing Dartmouth woman
Halifax Regional Police said 33-year-old Leanne Margaret Hendsbee was last seen at the Tim Horton’s at 577 Main St. in Dartmouth.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman from Dartmouth.
A news release on Thursday from Halifax Regional Police said 33-year-old Leanne Margaret Hendsbee was last seen on Tuesday at the Tim Horton’s at 577 Main St. in Dartmouth.
She’s described as a 5’10” tall white woman with long brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing about 200 lbs.
When she was last seen, Hendsbee was wearing blue tights with flowers and a gray hooded sweatshirt, carrying a black grocery bag.
Hendsbee’s family is concerned for her well-being, police said, but there’s no information to suggest foul play.
Police are asking Hendsbee, or anyone who has seen her to call 902-490-5020.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We've been used as scapegoats:' Halifax school board member sounds off at province
-
Controversial professor Jordan Peterson will not speak to public in Calgary
-
Four men wanted in Cole Harbour home invasion where victims tied up, one assaulted: police
-
'Dismissed:' Halifax craft brewery loses court fight with NSLC