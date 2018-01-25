Woman charged with stealing more than $25,000 while working at Nova Scotia nursing home

Police say a Nova Scotia woman is facing charges for stealing more than $25,000 while working at a nursing home.

The RCMP say 47-year-old Emily MacEachern has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000 regarding incidents that took place at Valleyview Villa Nursing Home in Pictou County.

“Several thefts are believed to have occurred from 2013 to 2016, while MacEachern was an employee at the facility. Investigation revealed over $27,000 was stolen by MacEachern from the nursing home during this timeframe,” a statement from the RCMP reads.