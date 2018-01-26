Assembly of NS Mi'kmaq chiefs calling for immediate removal of Halifax Cornwallis statue

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs is calling for the Cornwallis Statue in Halifax to be immediately removed.

In a community notice issued Friday, the Assembly said they’d agreed in October to work with HRM and submit names of Mi’kmaq representatives to sit on an HRM panel that would discuss concerns about the Edward Cornwallis statue and how the municipality commemorates its history.

“The committee has yet to be formed and yesterday (Thursday) at the Assembly meeting, the Chiefs unanimously agreed that this process has taken far too long and have therefore chosen to no longer participate in these panel discussions,” the statement reads.

The Assembly has also passed a resolution calling on HRM to remove the Cornwallis statue “immediately” and asking HRM to deal with “all commemorations of Cornwallis in the HRM.”

“We have been more than patient to see movement on this,” said Chief Bob Gloade of Millbrook First Nation.

“The Mi’kmaq need to see action now, and that is why we voted for the statue to be immediately removed.”

The statement also noted that the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia have continued to voice concerns about the statue to HRM. They’ve also expressed concerns about how history is commemorated, “considering the atrocities that were experienced by our ancestors at the hands of Edward Cornwallis.”

“It’s time that Nova Scotia represents all of our histories,” Chief Deborah Robinson, lead chief of the urban Mi’kmaq portfolio, said in the statement.

“The story has been one sided for far too long. The Mi’kmaq are the first people of these lands, we have stories that we are proud of, and that should be recognized and told. Continuing to celebrate and commemorate only one part of history, and people like Cornwallis is what we should all want to move away from.”