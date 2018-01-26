Halifax children's hospital seeing rise in cases of troubled breathing at emergency department

The emergency department at the IWK Health Centre is seeing an increase in young children with cold symptoms, with some young infants being admitted because of breathing difficulties.

In a media release Friday, the children’s hospital said the with the arrival of cold and flu season in Nova Scotia, it wanted to share information with parents of young infants and toddlers.

“The most common virus we are currently detecting in young infants is Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) which can cause laboured breathing, fever, cough and runny nose,” said Dr. Andrew Lynk, Chief of Pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre.

RSV infects the lungs and airways. It causes colds and is the most common cause of bronchiolitis in young infants and toddlers.

Children are more likely to catch it during the RSV season, from November to April, when the virus is most active. Most children will have a mild infection and not require any medical attention.

Most children will have an RSV infection by the age of two.

The hospital advises there are many ways to prevent your young infant from getting a cold or the flu.

These include:

•keeping young infants away from people who are coughing or sick, or away from crowds

•keeping all vaccines up to date (including influenza vaccine for infants older than 6 months)

•frequent hand washing