Halifax police charge young man with killing 63-year-old Dartmouth woman

A young man has been charged with killing a 63-year-old Dartmouth woman earlier this week.

Halifax Regional Police say 23-year-old Brandon Jake Hollohan has been charged with second- degree murder in the death of Deborah Irene Yorke.

On Sunday just after 4 a.m., police found Yorke’s body inside an apartment at 3 Farthington Place, the building where she lived.

It’s believed Yorke’s body was found inside her apartment. Police aren't saying how she died.

Hollohan, 23, was arrested Thursday and will make his first court appearance Monday morning.

“They were known to each other and that’s all we can say,” said police spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac.

She also said Hollohan is known to police and will be spending the weekend at the Central Nova Correctional Facility in Burnside before his court date.

Yorke’s killing is the second homicide reported by police in 2018. The first happened less than a kilometre away on Pinecrest Drive on Jan. 19, when 42-year-old Derek Miles was found in medical distress and died at the scene.

Police don’t believe the two deaths are connected.

A Facebook page belonging to Brandon Hollohan was taken down shortly after the charges were announced on Friday afternoon. It showed a number of posts from 2016 and earlier, including a post thanking people for birthday wishes on April 19, 2015.