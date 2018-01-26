Halifax police still looking for information on unsolved murder after man shot dead

Sunday marks the 30th anniversary of the murder of Derek Alan Lowe, and police are still investigating the case and reaching out to the public for information.

In a media release Friday, Halifax Regional Police said on Jan. 28, 1988 at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a report that a citizen walking on a pathway at Maybank Sport Field in Dartmouth had found an unresponsive man.

When oficers arrived on the scene, they determined the man had suffered a gunshot wound and was dead.

The victim was identified as Derek Alan Lowe, 23.

The investigation into his murder revealed Lowe had last been seen the evening of Jan. 27, 1988 at a bar in the north end of Dartmouth.

“Investigators believe that there are people who know what happened to Derek and hope that the passage of time will encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” police said in the release.