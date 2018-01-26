Human remains found after fire engulfs Nova Scotia home
The province's medical examiner is trying to positively identify the victim.
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating after human remains were found following a house fire.
The RCMP said at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, officers and firefighters were called to a home in the community of Lower Northfield, Lunenburg Co.
Police say it was believed someone was inside, but when firefighters arrived to the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and no one was able to go in.
It took several hours for the fire to be contained, a police release added.
At 10 a.m. Friday, a RCMP Cadaver Dog located human remains at the scene.
An autopsy is being done to positively identify the victim and the cause of death.
