Nova Scotia Power warns of text-message scam making rounds
The utility says not to click on the link.
Nova Scotia Power is warning customers about a text-message scam making the rounds.
The corporation said Friday that the scam involves a fraudulent message sent out to people's phones claiming the power utility is offering a refund.
“These texts are not from Nova Scotia Power,” a statement from the company reads. “Nova Scotia Power does not communicate with customers about bill payments or credits via text message.”
Nova Scotia Power is telling people not to click on the links.
If they have already clicked on one of these links, Nova Scotia Power says they should contact their bank and also police.