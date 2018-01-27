Driver taken into custody after pedestrian killed in Halifax
Police are still investigating the incident that happened early Saturday morning
A male driver has been taken into police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a motor vehicle collision at 2:55 a.m. at Queen Street near Green Street in Halifax.
Police said responding officers on the scene found a single vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, and Halifax police said the investigation is in the early stages at this time.