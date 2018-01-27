News / Halifax

Halifax in line for possible major winter storm: Environment Canada

The storm is expected to hit the province on Tuesday.

A snow plow makes a pass in Upper Tantallon during a blizzard last year.

Environment Canada is giving Haligonians the heads up about a possible major winter storm that could strike.

The national weather agency has released a special weather statement for the area about a low-pressure system forecast to track south of the province on Tuesday.

The storm has the potential for ‘significant snow and strong winds,’ according to Environment Canada. There is also the possibility for a changeover later in the day to freezing rain and or rain.

“There remains uncertainty in the forecast track of this system. Slight changes could significantly alter the precipitation type and amounts,” the statement goes on to say.

