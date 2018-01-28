Diving in: Pool upgrades on deck for public meeting around Halifax Common master plan

Have you ever envisioned a deeper pool on the Halifax Common where you can swim laps, or wish for onsite bath and change rooms?

What about food gardens, food and vending, or more accessibility?

You can have your say on how you’d like to see the Halifax Common master plan play out during a public engagement workshop this Wednesday.

HRM spokesperson Erin DiCarlo said there will be an emphasis on improvements to the outdoor pool and aquatic area during the mid-week session.

“There’s an outdoor swimming pool that does offer some free swimming lessons and free swims throughout the summer. It’s not a huge pool, the maximum is 40 who can use that space,” DiCarlo explained.

“There’s also the spray pad/water park area, and the pavilion building as well as the playground. All of those elements are in need of some updating for many reasons. Many of them haven’t been touched in a number of years.”

This will be the second in a series of five public sessions intended to find out how residents envision the future of the Halifax Common space.

DiCarlo said more than 200 residents attended the first session held on Dec. 11.

“At this point it really is about getting ideas and finding out what’s most important to residents,” she said.

“Then we’ll go back with that information and try to implement as many of those suggestions as we can.”

Three more public engagement sessions are planned between March and June.

DiCarlo said the proposed budget for the project is an estimated $5.4 million over the next three years.

“But the final budget and approval will be presented to regional council in the fall after the public consultations and overall master planning process,” she said.

In addition to attending the public sessions, residents can give suggestions and provide feedback through an online survey at shapeyourcity.ca.

The city is also using the hashtag #Iamonthecommon and ask residents to use it to share their ideas, opinions and thoughts on the Halifax Common space.

As a bit of history, it was in December 2012 that staff were directed by council to develop this master plan and basically build on the 1994 Halifax Common plan,” DiCarlo said.

“This plan is a couple of decades old, so we’re really looking forward to making the updates and having it align more with the more modern regional planning and open spaces planning objectives.”