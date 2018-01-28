Halifax Heroes: Nursing student learning through teaching

For Holly Rafuse, teaching has become among her favorite ways to learn.

As a fourth-year nursing student at Dalhousie University, Holly Rafuse has also worked for the past two years as a tutor for the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre’s Adult Learning Program (ALP).

This means that between her other classes and schoolwork, Rafuse is also at the Friendship Centre on Gottingen Street for a few hours each week, assisting in a program that helps adults upgrade their education in preparation for a high school diploma, or possible enrollment in community college.

“It really can be the best part of my week,” said Rafuse, who supports the class teacher by going around to students and offering them personal, one-on-one help with subjects in the curriculum.

“As much as I try to help them learn what I know of math, they teach me stuff everyday about life,” she said.

While not Indigenous herself, Rafuse described the people who work at, and use, the Friendship Centre as an open, warm and supportive community that has also become a safe space for her.

“The people are what keep me coming back,” she said, adding that the students “really let you know the time that you have spent with them has helped and is appreciated.”

Indeed, one teacher at the Friendship Centre described Rafuse and the work she does as a “godsend.”

Even while tutoring on subjects outside to the focus of her university education, Rafuse says the volunteering she does dovetails well with that formal education and her personal ethos.

“Especially coming from a nursing perspective. Our whole education is about holistic health – how people are thriving in their communities, how people are doing, not just physically, but emotionally and mentally, and how they are able to access different services,” she said. “Here [at the Friendship Centre] you see that all the time. You see how the little things they do for people make a huge difference.”

And Rafuse says she is going to miss it.

While originally from the Annapolis Valley area, Rafuse is heading to Alberta for the last work placement of her degree program in March, where she also hopes to find a job once she graduates in May.

Thanks to Rafuse speaking about her work at the Friendship Centre so often, however, her roommate became interested and recently started tutoring with the ALP herself - thus allowing Rafuse to pass on the torch.

