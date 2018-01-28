Transport truck jackknifes, lands near lake in N.S. collision with parked car

Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision after they say a transport truck was launched off the road after hitting an empty, parked car.

At about 7:10 a.m. Sunday, the transport truck struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on Highway 105 in Waycobah, Cape Breton, a Port Hawkesbury RCMP release said.

The transport truck then jackknifed, hit a guardrail, and came to rest upright just short of the lake.

The male driver and lone occupant of the truck was able to get out of his vehicle, and was taken to Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck by paramedics before police arrived.

The driver has since been released from hospital with no injuries.