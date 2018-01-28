Two weekend wins put Halifax Mooseheads back on top

A couple weekend home games against the almost last-place Saint John Sea Dogs pushed the Halifax Mooseheads back into first place in the league.

Halifax dominated a rebuilding Sea Dogs team Sunday afternoon in a 8-2 win in front of 8,079 fans.

“It helped us a lot. We all played really well,” said defenceman Jake Ryczek after picking up three assists in the win.

“We got the four points so it helps us out with the standings, to get a little more ahead of people. I thought it was two pretty solid games.”

The Mooseheads attacked early with goals from forwards Otto Somppi, Connor Moynihan and Max Fortier in the first period.

It was Alex Gravel’s turn in the goalie rotation as he made 15 saves on 17 shots. The netminder stood in the blue paint untested for most of the first period, not seeing a Saint John shot until there was 2:48 left in the opening frame.

Bo Groulx started the second period with a deflection to score his 20th goal of the season, but the Moose allowed Saint John to get back into the game and cut the lead in half at 4-2.

"We knew in the second they would come out strong. So we did a couple mistakes defensively, but I think we managed our game pretty well defensively and I think that's why we bounced back from those two goals,” said Groulx, who had two goals and a pair of assists.

The Halifax blueline showed its mobility with rookie Justin Barron and Ryczek both joining the rush and picking up primary assists. Jared McIsaac also scored with two seconds left.

“Defence can bring a lot of offence. When you have Jared McIsaac, Jocktan Chainey and Justin Barron, those guys are really offensive. They can bring a lot for us offensively. I think they did their job very well today,” said Groulx.

Somppi continued his breakout season with two goals and an assist en route to being named first star of the game. Along with a goal and assist in Saturday’s 5-2 win, Somppi brought his team-best point total to 60.

Forward Kyle Petten scored his second goal of the season, two games after netting his first career QMJHL goal.