What’s next? Halifax council to discuss review of Cornwallis tributes after Mi’kmaq chiefs withdraw

One HRM councillor says while it’s “surprising” to see the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs withdraw from a process to examine Cornwallis tributes, the focus must be on how to move forward.

Sam Austin, councillor for Dartmouth Centre, said Sunday he was disappointed to see the assembly drop out of the process that began last fall, when Halifax councillors voted to launch a special advisory committee to review Edward Cornwallis commemorations.

Four months later, the committee has yet to be started: a delay which the assembly of chiefs cited as their main reason for withdrawing from a process that has dragged on for "too long.”

Austin said as far as he knew, HRM made their nominations for the committee but “there was some challenges on the other side of it coming to agreement.”

“There’s some complicated stuff that was going on with this, and I don’t want to point fingers on it,” Austin said Sunday. “[That’s] not going to help the situation for anybody.”

Austin said when council meets Tuesday there will be a discussion about how to proceed: whether they should make a decision about the statue right away, or “reformat” the committee into an HRM panel without the assembly of chiefs, or something else completely.

Even without having the chiefs involved, Austin said it’s very possible to still have a panel with Mi’kmaq representatives.

“We don’t have the formal support of the political arm, but the Mi’kmaq community is a broad community,” Austin said.

Mayor Mike Savage said he shares the assembly's disappointment about the slow pace, but rather than placing blame he hopes to re-engage the assembly as council continues with the task.

“I still think the process is one that has integrity, but if it's not going to happen, then we'll have to adjust,” Savage said.

The assembly of chiefs has called for the Cornwallis statue to be immediately taken down, and there is a rally at Cornwallis Park planned for next weekend supporting that move.

“For once we're seeing the grassroots people and the Nova Scotia chiefs agree on something, and I would say it's about time,” said Mi’kmaq activist Rebecca Moore.

Moore said council's inertia on the issue is a product of a colonial system that Cornwallis helped found, which means the solution must be led by the Mi'kmaq community - but the municipality should supply the bulldozers.