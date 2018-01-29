Halifax police warn public about ‘hitman scam’ after threat made

Halifax police are warning the public about an email extortion scam in which victims are told they’re gong to be killed by a hitman if they don't pay the sender.

In a news release on Monday, Halifax Regional Police said they got a call last Tuesday from a man who’d received a threatening email.

“The email is addressed to the man and states that the sender has hired someone to kill him but the hit will be called off if he makes a payment,” the release said.

Investigators found the threat was not legitimate, and the email was a “common extortion scam known as the “hitman” scam.”