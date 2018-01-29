Halifax student accused of killing pedestrian out on bail

A Halifax student accused of killing a well-known local figure while driving impaired is out on bail.

Dennis Patterson, 23, appeared in Halifax provincial court Monday to face charges in the death of pedestrian Wray Elias Hart, 62.

Halifax police say they responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. Saturday where a car had driven into a utility pole and building at 1079 Queen Street, striking Hart and pinning him underneath the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patterson, who was arrested at the time, remained in custody until he appeared Monday afternoon to face charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, driving impaired, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Many of Hart’s friends and loved ones sat in court for Patterson’s appearance, one carrying a heart sign with the name Wray, while others held hands or quietly cried.

Patterson kept his head down as sheriffs uncuffed his hands and led him into court, wearing a sweater, jeans and glasses. He then stood with his lawyer for a brief appearance before Judge Gregory Lenehan.

Lenehan said Patterson, originally from New Brunswick, was to be released on $5,000 bail Monday into the care of two sureties and must reside either at a Halifax address or one in N.B.

He is also under conditions to not possess or consume alcohol or drugs, keep an overnight curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and not operate a vehicle.

Patterson was a graduate student at Saint Mary’s University in the Masters of Business Administration, a source confirmed to Metro.

As the judge announced Patterson was to be released on bail, one of Hart’s supporters loudly exclaimed “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

On Patterson’s way out of the courtroom, one person called “You piece of s--t,” while another said “His name was Wray, and he was a f-ing legend.”

Hart was a popular and well-known man in Halifax who would often be seen pushing his cart piled high with blue bags of recyclable bottles, or on the steps of the old Halifax library on Spring Garden Road - always with a smile, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for Hart’s funeral costs.

Natasha Pyke, who was in court Monday, said she had known Hart for years and set up the crowdfunding campaign because he “deserves an amazing service.”

The campaign description says while some might remember Hart as the man who slept on a Queen Street bench, and was homeless at different points in his life, he was not homeless at the time of his death. He had been living in a building “with people that adored him and loved him dearly.

“He was a kind an amazing man who struggled throughout his life but always remained happy and positive. He would do anything for anyone regardless of his own situation,” the page said.

The campaign had reached about $1,370 of the $10,000 goal as of Monday evening.

A tribute has also been set up at the Queen Street scene, including a pile of flowers at the base of the new utility pole, a cigarette tucked into a string, written “I love you’s” on the pole, and a photo of Hart with the words “There’s an empty space in this city now … Here’s to a man who never asked for much, the hardest working man in Halifax.”

A Facebook page called Wray Hart’s Memorial Page has also been set up to share stories, memories and photos of Hart.