N.S. government restricts school board decision-making ahead of dissolution

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's education minister has moved to restrict the decision-making abilities of the province's seven English-language schools boards ahead of their pending dissolution.

In a letter sent to the boards on Monday, Zach Churchill says a number of board matters and decisions will now require his approval ahead of the transition period to a single provincial advisory council.

They include the approval of any new school board policies, agreements or changes to decisions regarding transportation, finance, operations, and staffing, and the initiation of any new school reviews.

Churchill says the boards must also continue to work with the department to implement universal pre-primary programming.

The Liberal government announced last week that it was accepting a recommendation included in a report by consultant Avis Glaze that called for the elimination of the seven regional boards.