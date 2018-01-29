Police asking public to help identify male driver who approached teen girl in Bedford

Police are asking the public to help them identify a man who approached a teen girl in Bedford last week.

In a media release Monday, Halifax Regional Police said between 9:08 and 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 23, a man in a white, four-door car approached a 15-year-old girl walking in the area of Bedford’s Gary Martin Drive and Innovation Drive.

The man asked the girl if she would like a drive to school, and he advised her to get in the car.

When she refused and continued walking, the man drove away on Gary Martin Drive.

The teenager immediately reported the incident to family and to school administrators. She was not assaulted or physically injured.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s with a light brown complexion, brown eyes, and no facial hair.

Police would like to speak with this man about the incident. They’re asking him or anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5020.