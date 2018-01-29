Snowfall warning issued for Halifax as major winter storm set to strike
The snow will be Monday evening and be continuing through Tuesday's morning commute.
A snowfall warning has been issued for all of Halifax as the municipality gets set to be hit with a major winter storm.
Environment Canada says a strengthening low pressure system will track south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday, with snow forecast to begin Monday evening and turn heavier in the overnight hours.
Halifax could see as much as 25 centimetres of snow, with a changeover to ice pellets expected on Tuesday morning.
On the southwest coast from Shelburne to Yarmouth, higher than normal water levels are expected for Tuesday morning's high tide.