Young man accused of killing Dartmouth woman makes first court appearance

Brandon Jake Hollohan was stone-faced and silent as he was led off a sheriff’s van for his Dartmouth provincial court appearance on Monday.

The 23-year-old Dartmouth man is facing second-degree murder charges in the Jan. 21 death of 63-year-old Deborah Irene Yorke.

Hollohan’s first court appearance was brief and over within minutes.

He was remanded back to the Central Nova Correctional Facility in Burnside and is scheduled to reappear at Dartmouth provincial court on Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Police said shortly after 4 a.m. on Jan. 21, they found Yorke’s body inside an apartment at 3 Farthington Place, the building where she lived. It’s believed her body was found inside her apartment.

Police aren’t giving any details about how Yorke died.

Hollohan was arrested and charged on Thursday.

“They were known to each other and that’s all we can say,” police spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac said on Friday.

She also said Hollohan is known to police.