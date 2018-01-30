Council to consider removing Cornwallis statue amid fears of civil unrest

HALIFAX — A regional council will consider a motion today that recommends the temporary removal of a statue of Halifax's controversial founder to prevent further civil unrest.

The report by Halifax city staff says the statue of Edward Cornwallis could be taken down at a cost of about $25,000 and housed in storage while the municipality determines its long-term future.

It says it is concerned about rising tensions around the statue, citing a planned protest Sunday that could result in "damage to the statue, conflicts among protestors and counter-protestors and personal injury."

The motion comes days after the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs pulled out of a panel to advise council on how the municipality should commemorate Cornwallis.

The group says it was frustrated with the amount of time it has taken for the panel to meet after it was first announced last October and on Friday called on the city to remove the statue.