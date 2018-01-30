Halifax-based campaign encourages permission before posting pics

A Halifax-based grassroots awareness campaign is aiming to change the way people post photos of others on social media.

The Don’t Pic Me! campaign was officially launched in Halifax on Sunday.

Its goals include spreading the message that not everyone wants to be seen on social media, and “creating awareness and a culture of respect” around the issue.

The spark for the idea came last winter.

Larry Burke of Burke & Burke Design was approached by an acquaintance deeply concerned that anyone could take photos of him or his family members and publish them online without his consent.

He wanted Burke’s marketing firm to help him create a campaign/movement that would spark a conversation and get people thinking critically about the issue.

Although the patron wishes to remain anonymous, he hopes his idea remains anything but.

Burke said they hope the campaign takes off far beyond Nova Scotia’s shores.

“I think everyone can relate to this campaign in some way, either with yourself or a family member or someone you know,” Burke said.

“There have been a couple of situations where photos appeared online of me that were not what I would have wanted out there.”

Burke said it boils down to asking if someone is ok with having a photo posted, because “not everyone likes likes.” He hopes the campaign catches on and spreads worldwide.

“People have lost their jobs, people have been shamed over this. There are all kinds of negative things that can happen. It is all about respect and permission,” he said.

“We’re not asking people to ignore social media. The only thing we’re asking them to do is just be courteous and respect people’s rights if they don’t want to have their photos published.”