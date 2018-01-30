Halifax hospital first in Maritimes with program to help surgical patients recover faster

This week, Halifax’s IWK Health Centre will become the first in the Maritimes to implement a program designed to help patients recover from surgery sooner and with fewer complications.

In a media release, the IWK said beginning Thursday, it will implement a program called Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS).

Designed to help patients prepare for surgery, promote faster recovery, and shorten hospital stays, the IWK said patients at facilities using ERAS have fewer complications and better outcomes.

The program helps improve care through patient education, nutrition, mobility after surgery, fluid management, anesthesia and pain control.

The key principles of the ERAS protocol include: preoperative counselling and nutrition; the avoidance of fasting; carbohydrate loading up to hours before surgery; standardized anesthetic and analgesic regimens (emphasizing non-opioid analgesia); and early patient mobilization.

The program will be applied to a number of surgeries within the women’s program of the health centre. These will include urogynaecology and gynaecology surgeries.