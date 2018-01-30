News / Halifax

Police in Nova Scotia investigating suspicious blaze after fire destroys home

One person was injured in the evening fire.

The mobile home fully engulfed.

Handout / New Glasgow Police

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a home.

New Glasgow Regional Police say at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers and firefighters were called to a blaze at a house on Skylark Street.

The mobile home was completely destroyed in the fire, and investigators believe the blaze may have been deliberately set.

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was treated on scene and released.

New Glasgow’s major crime unit is leading the investigation.

