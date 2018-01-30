Vehicle flees scene of shooting, one man in hospital: Halifax police

Police are investigating a shooting in the city.

Halifax Regional Police say at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers heard what they believed was a gunshot in the area of Uniacke Street at Olympic Court.

A vehicle, they say, was also spotted driving away at a high-rate of speed and couldn’t be stopped.

Shortly afterwards, a 31-year-old Halifax man was located by police in hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

“Police believe this is related to the gunshot heard on Uniacke Street at Olympic Court earlier,” a police statement read on Tuesday night.