'Another report is just not adequate:' Halifax students pleading for plastic bag ban

A group of Halifax youth plan to plea for a plastic bag ban during a presentation to regional council’s environment and sustainability committee.

Students from Halifax West High School and the University of King’s College who belong to the Halifax iMatter youth group will make their plea on Thursday afternoon.

“I think it’s really important to think about all the marine ecosystems that are being damaged and have for a long time been damaged by plastic waste,” said iMatters member and second year University of King’s College student Cameron Yetman.

“Obviously plastic bags are just a portion of that, but they’re a pretty large portion and this (ban) is not something we think is a pipe dream. It’s not a big deal. People never used to use plastic bags, and they got along fine.”

On Jan. 16, Halifax regional council heatedly debated a plastic bag ban for more than two hours. They wound up voting to ask for a staff report that could take up to a year to come back to council.

Yetman said he was frustrated by council’s decision because a staff report titled ‘Options to reduce or eliminate the use of plastic shopping bags in the municipality’ had already been presented to the environment and sustainability committee last October.

“Waiting on another report is just not adequate. It almost seems like a stalling tactic. They already had a report and it has all the information they need,” he said.

“It’s not like it’s reinventing the wheel. This has been done in lots of other cities.”

Yetman said the youth voice is important and they hope the committee and council takes them and their concerns seriously.

“I think the youth voice is especially important pretty much on any environmental issue because the environment that we’re building now is the one all the youth are going to be living in for the rest of their lives,” he said.