Dog seriously injured after hit-and-run in Nova Scotia: police

The RCMP say the incident happened as a 15-year-old girl was walking her dog across a street.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a dog with serious injuries.

The RCMP in Nova Scotia say on Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was walking a dog across Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury in front of Papa’s Pub when the animal was struck by a car.

The driver, police say, fled the scene.

As for the dog, he suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby animal hospital for treatment.

Police describe the vehicle as a small, gold or tan coloured Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP in Nova Scotia, or Crime Stoppers.

