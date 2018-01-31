Dog seriously injured after hit-and-run in Nova Scotia: police

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a dog with serious injuries.

The RCMP in Nova Scotia say on Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was walking a dog across Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury in front of Papa’s Pub when the animal was struck by a car.

The driver, police say, fled the scene.

As for the dog, he suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby animal hospital for treatment.

Police describe the vehicle as a small, gold or tan coloured Honda.