Halifax Transit installs bus lanes in Burnside

Buses can now jump the queue on Windmill Road in Dartmouth with the latest Transit Priority Measure (TPM) installed by Halifax Transit.

The municipality said in a news release on Wednesday that new queue jump lanes add 575 metres to the existing TPMs on the street. The new lanes run from Victoria Road to Wright Avenue outbound and Seapoint Road to Bancroft Lane inbound.

HRM said the lanes “will benefit an average of 4,600 passengers travelling through this busy corridor every weekday by providing a faster, more reliable trip.”

The lanes are marked “Right Turn Only, Except Buses,” and HRM is reminding drivers to be aware of the buses in the new lanes.