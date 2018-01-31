Nova Scotia's minimum wage going up to new high

The minimum wage in Nova Scotia is going up to a new high.

In a release Wednesday, the province says on April 1, the minimum wage for experienced workers in the province will go up by 15 cents to $11 an hour.

The minimum wage for someone with less than three months experience is going up to $10.50 per hour.

The province says the decision to go up was made by the Minimum Wage Review Committee's annual review, and reflects the 2017 National Consumer Price Index.

“This spring, the committee will review the current formula for adjusting the minimum wage. This includes looking at the current rate and the approach to setting the minimum wage,” a statement from the province goes on to say.

Nova Scotia has one of the lowest minimum wages anywhere in Canada.

The highest belongs to Ontario at $14 per hour. Alberta is next at $13.60 an hour.