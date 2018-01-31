Nova Scotia's Tory caucus backs handling of allegation against former leader

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative caucus has closed ranks, saying they are satisfied with the process that ended in last week's sudden resignation of former leader Jamie Baillie following an allegation of inappropriate behaviour.

Several caucus members were asked before their weekly meeting whether they believe party officials acted appropriately in opting not to trigger the legislature's formal process under its harassment policy.

All said party officials did the right thing in launching a third-party investigation after the complainant and Baillie chose not to follow the formal process laid out in the legislature's policy.

Caucus whip Eddie Orrell, who would have handled the complaint under the formal process, says no complaint was brought to his attention, and he believes party officials carried out the wishes of those involved.

Declared Tory leadership candidates John Lohr and Tim Houston also expressed confidence the party handled the situation appropriately.